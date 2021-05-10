Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,775 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

