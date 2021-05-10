Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 53,559 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

