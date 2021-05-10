Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $98.70 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

