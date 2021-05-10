Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

