Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.12 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Insiders have sold 152,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,442 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

