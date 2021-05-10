AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 347,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

