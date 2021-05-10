Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

