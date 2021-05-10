Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to $0.85 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.50 to $0.85 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATHOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

