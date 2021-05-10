Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Atos has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.