Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.89 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

