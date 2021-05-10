Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,384. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

