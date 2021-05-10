Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

AVNS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 141.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

