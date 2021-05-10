Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avaya in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Avaya has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

