Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avaya in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Avaya has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit