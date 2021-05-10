Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,907. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

