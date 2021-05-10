Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,909. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $97.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

