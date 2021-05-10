Avestar Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.86. The company had a trading volume of 960,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,431,309. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

