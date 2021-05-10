Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 672,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,213,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

