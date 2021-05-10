Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. 33,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,142. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

