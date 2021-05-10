Avestar Capital LLC Sells 198 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.00. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.13 and its 200-day moving average is $422.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.