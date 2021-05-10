Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

