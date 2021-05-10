Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. 12,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

