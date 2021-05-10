Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 42305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7315 dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

