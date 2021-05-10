AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.72. 144,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,240. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit