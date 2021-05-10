AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.72. 144,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,240. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.