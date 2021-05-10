B. Riley Increases Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $52.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a P/E ratio of 506.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

