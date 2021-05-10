Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €77.68 ($91.39) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a twelve month high of €79.40 ($93.41).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

