Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BAD opened at C$41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$25.57 and a 1-year high of C$46.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.83.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 84.86%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

