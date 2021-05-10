Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $203.01 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $332.58 million and approximately $203.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.23 or 0.00029100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

