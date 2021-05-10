Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.87. 813,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $367.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

