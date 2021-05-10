Barclays Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $82.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of KTB opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

