Barclays Increases ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 130

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

ITV stock opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

