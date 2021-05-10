Barclays Increases RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,400

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 4,620 ($60.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,100.82 ($27.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,726.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a €1.00 ($1.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

