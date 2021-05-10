Barclays Increases RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 4,620 ($60.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,100.82 ($27.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,726.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a €1.00 ($1.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit