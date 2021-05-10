Barrington Research Comments on Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sykes Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

