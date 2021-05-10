Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $630,595.99 and $176,948.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,457,458 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

