BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Lowered to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.56.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $311.97 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.38 and its 200-day moving average is $306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock worth $3,321,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.