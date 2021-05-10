Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Tops $57.27 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $57.27 million and $122,060.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

