Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX opened at $100.69 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,354 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.