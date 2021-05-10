Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $415,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

