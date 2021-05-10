Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $265.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.25 and its 200-day moving average is $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $266.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.