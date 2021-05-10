Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

