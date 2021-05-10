Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

