Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,170,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00.
NYSE BERY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 911,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $69.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
