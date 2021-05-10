Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,170,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 911,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

