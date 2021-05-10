Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.56

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.56 and last traded at $126.84, with a volume of 102247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

