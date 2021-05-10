Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Achieves $4.18 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $956.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00082840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.05 or 0.00781068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.73 or 0.08826590 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

