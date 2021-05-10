B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.