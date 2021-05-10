B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. 930,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

