Big Data Protocol Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $6.53 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.