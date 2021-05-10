BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $2.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $18.64 on Monday, hitting $202.35. 7,145,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -101.18 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $213.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

