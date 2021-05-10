Birdchain Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $610,864.19 and approximately $117,947.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,232,076 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.