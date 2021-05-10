Bismuth (BIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,543.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015621 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,934,881 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.