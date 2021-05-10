Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $706.72 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $706.72 million and $8.81 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.05 or 0.00067214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.12 or 0.02494382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00663513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003431 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

